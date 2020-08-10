Fans bash Nick Jonas over tweet about having traveled to the ‘year 3000’

American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas made a hilarious joke recently, but it appears it may have backfired. The singer reportedly claimed he had traveled to the ‘year 3000’ and saw that people were still wearing masks, long after quarantine ended.

Alongside his amusing joke, Nick posted a caption that read, "And your great great great granddaughter was doing fine." Responding to the joke, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was one of the first to comment, “hahaha".

Soon after the post went viral, fans jumped in and began cracking jokes about the singer's post.

One user said, "If we still have to wear masks in the year 3000 I’m yeeting myself off a cliff,” while another agreed with the singer saying, "Went through my grandpas yearbook from 1958 and saw someone familiar.. maybe he really did time travel.”







