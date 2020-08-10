Robert Pattinson reveals how he sneaked away form 'Tenet' for Batman audition

Robert Pattinson, who is replacing Ben Affleck as Batman, has opened up about how he got the role.

Talking to Irish Times, he said he sneaked away from his upcoming movie Tenet for his Batman audition.

The actor conceded that he lied to celebrated director Christopher Nolan, saying he cited a family emergency for his absence from the sets of Tenet.

Robert said that Nolan was quick to figure out the truth.

"It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies," Pattinson said, adding: "And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test " I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said 'it's a family emergency' he said: "You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?"