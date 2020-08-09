close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty has ‘nothing to hide’, says her lawyer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 09, 2020
Rhea Chakraborty has ‘nothing to hide’ in Sushant Singh death case, claims her lawyer

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case proceeding, the tables have turned on his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, whom his believes pushed him towards suicide.

And while many have been claiming the actor is holed up and not cooperating with authorities after legal action was taken against her, her lawyer has been claiming otherwise.

Satish Maneshinde talked to Pinkvilla and said that her client has shown full cooperation and has ‘nothing to hide.’

“She has been examined and her statement along with her father and brother have been recorded. They had all documents in their possession including IT Returns. She’s always cooperated with investigations with police and ED. She’s nothing to hide. In the event she’s called again, she will appear at the appointed time,” said Maneshinde.

The comments come after Chakraborty’s brother Showik was sent back and asked to return with some documents.

Earlier, Sushant’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh while talking to Times Now, had said that if Chakraborty fails to comply, she might even land behind bars.

“Now that she has decided to finally come forward in the interrogation, if she answers questions properly then probably she may be allowed to go. If she evades answers today, then she can also be arrested,” he said. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment