Fri Jul 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 31, 2020
‘Ertugrul’ lead star Engin Altan Duzyatan extends Eid greetings to all his fans

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has extended Eid greetings to all his fans.

Engin, who essays the titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and wished his fans Eid Mubarak.

Sharing an all smiling photo of him, Ertugul wished his fans both in Turkish and English languages.

He wrote, “Kurban bayramımız kutlu olsun... Eid mubarak...”

Kurban bayramımız kutlu olsun... Eid mubarak...

Altan Duzyatan looked super cool in blue shirt and sporting black glasses.

Fans also dropped sweet eid wishes for  the actor shortly after he shared an endearing post.

Engin Altan Duzyatan has won the hearts of his fans with his outstanding performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

It may be noted that Turkey is celebrating Eid-ul-Adha today. 

