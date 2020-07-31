Billie Eilish’s new song ‘My Future’ is out now

US singer Billie Eilish’s new song ‘My Future’, she wrote and recorded during the coronavirus lockdown, is out now.



The I Love You singer turned to Instagram and shared the animated music video and wrote, “MY FUTURE SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOW OUT NOW OUT NOOOOOW.”

She also took to Twitter and announced release of the track. She tweeted “'my future' Out now on @Spotify”



The song ‘My Future’ is produced by the teen sensation’s brother Finneas O’Connell, who often co-writes and produces Eilish’s music.



According to reports, the video of the dreamy song is created by Australian artist Andrew Onorato.

The 18-year-old singer had written ‘My Future’ song at the very beginning of coronavirus lockdown and she was hopeful, excited and crazy about it.

It is the first song of Billie since the official track of upcoming James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.