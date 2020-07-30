Prince William breaks silence on Meghan, Harry's royal book 'Finding Freedom'

Prince William is finally giving his two cents on the new royals book spilling details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal journey.

Titled Finding Freedom, the book has sent shockwaves across the palace upsetting many royals.

According to Us Weekly, Prince William isn’t pleased with the contents of the book, which he thinks is a tool for Meghan and Harry to control the narrative.



“William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” a source revealed.

The book also sheds light on a tiff between Harry and William over Meghan when the latter said that he wanted to “make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust” before going public with his relationship with the Duchess.

“Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent,” another source told the outlet. “But it’s taken a whole new turn.”

In October 2019, Harry acknowledged that he and his brother were “certainly on different paths” in an interview for the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Moreover, William feels as is he and wife Kate Middleton are made to seem like the villains in Harry’s life, according to the book.

“William’s the voice of reason and can’t help thinking that Harry’s ongoing resentment toward him, Kate and the rest of the royal family is a sign he’s struggling to move forward with his life in LA,” the first source claimed.