Meghan Markle's 'H and M' necklace which caused a frenzy before wedding with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle stepped out in the public, during her early days of romance with Prince Harry, wearing a special necklace that unleashed a storm at the Buckingham Palace.

As recounted in the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the necklace had the initials 'H' and 'M' that rattled palace aides for more reasons than one.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," Scobie and Durand write in the book, as noted by PEOPLE.

While talking to one senior Kensington Palace aide, the book reports, Meghan "said little during the call, choosing instead to smply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much."

The book goes on to add that a "distraught" Meghan then called a friend, saying, "I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]."

The former royal as per Scobie and Durand, "felt damned if she did and damned if she didn't."