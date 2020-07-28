Harry, Meghan cannot mend relationships after ‘hurtful’ comments towards royal family came out

Even though many royal fans have been holding out hope for a possible reconsideration on Harry and Meghan’s end, new sources have come forward to lay rest to these claims.

It appears that the hopes of numerous royal fans have come crashing down recently as a number of sources claim there is no way for Meghan and Harry to return to their royal duties in the future, if ever.

While reports initially claimed that the couple has only moved to L.A as a ‘trial run’, those speculative reports have since been put to rest ever since new details regarding Meghan and Harry’s new tell-all book ‘Finding Freedom’ came to light.

A source from the royal household spoke to Daily Mail regarding the release, claiming, “The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family. But it's hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as 'hybrid' royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US.”

“The review period has not yet been discussed but it doesn't seem if there is any way of going back now. Some very private family matters have now been aired in public, seemingly with their blessing. That will be hurtful.”

Another important topic that might increase the rift between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton also comes from an extract taken from the book that read, “Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it. According to a source, Kate felt they didn’t have much in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace’.”