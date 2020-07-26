New book reveals Harry didn't like Prince William's advice about his love life

Prince Harry was offended by Prince William’s remarks about Meghan Markle when he was dating her.

According to a new book William advised his brother to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl”.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called “Finding Freedom”, saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.

The book documents, citing sources, a time when Harry and Meghan were dating and William wanted to make sure the American actress had the right intentions, The Sunday Times said.

“Don’t feel you need to rush this,” William told Harry, according to sources cited by the book. “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

The Sunday Times said Harry heard a tone of snobbishness in the last two words, “this girl”, and that Harry no longer felt he needed looking after.