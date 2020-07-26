Prince William snubs Meghan, confessing he and Harry are ‘separate entities’ now

Prince William was unhappy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision of taking an exit

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry appears to be worsening by the day, as suggested by the new excerpt released of an explosive tell-all book.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book titled Finding Freedom gives a glimpse at all the events that took place within the royal family that eventually led to Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit.

The book claims that the Duke of Cambridge was unhappy with his little brother’s decision of taking an exit. "William, a Kensington Palace source explained, remained upset that private family matters were made public by the couple. 'It’s not anger,' the source explained. 'It’s hurt,’” explained the writers.

"William was more than happy to leave the matter up to staff. He was reported to have told a friend: 'I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities’,” they wrote further.

The sudden shift between the relationship of the two brothers and their wives Meghan and Kate Middleton, was quite noticeable at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey back in March.

“While Harry and Meghan both greeted William and Kate with smiles, the Cambridges showed little response. It was the first time the two couples had seen each other since January. 'Harry,' William nodded, ignoring Meghan."