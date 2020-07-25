Grimes reacts to Elon Musk’s ‘pronouns suck’ tweet with a heartbreaking statement

Grimes reacts to Elon Musk’s ‘pronouns suck’ tweet with a heart breaking statement

With Elon Musk’s tweet about preferred pronouns ‘sucking’ having made headlines, his long term partner Grimes spoke out against the ‘hate’ and urged him to rethink his words and actions for she knows “this isn’t your heart.”

Grimes’s tweet read, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Albeit the tweet has since been deleted, many fans took a screenshot of the exchange and have been redistributing it ever since.

Beneath the comment section of each of these screenshots, many have taken to making fun of the couple’s relationship and have been asking Grimes to leave Musk. One user wrote, "grimes don’t be shy and redistribute elon’s money."

While another asked her to pack up and leave with her son, "Bruhhh grimes leave him already get rich take that robot named baby and LIVE YO LIFE GIRLLLLL!"