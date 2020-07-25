Pakistan celebrates lifting of PUBG ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered a ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) be lifted on Friday, Pakistan's gaming community erupted in cheers, celebrating the joyous news that they would now be able to resume playing their beloved game.
Many took to Twitter to share the news and express their excitement as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) ban on PUBG was deemed null and void.