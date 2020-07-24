Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sue L.A paparazzi over snapping pictures of Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken to the authorities to file a complaint against unsolicited pictures of 14-month-old Archie that were taken from within their home.

According to a report by the L.A Times, the couple filed their complaint with L.A County Superior Court under the pretense that an ‘unidentified’ group of people who reportedly photographed their son while he was in their backyard.

TMZ claims the couple has always taken extensive measures to protect their privacy and have even set up a large mesh fence to safeguard against telephoto lenses. However, an unnamed photographer “crossed a red line for any parent” and papped their son.

The photos appear to be taken from a Malibu beach retreat even though the couple claim Archie has not been outside since they moved to L.A. According to the report, the photographer purposefully chose this method because taking “unsolicited photographs of a young child in the privacy of his own home are very much unlawful.”

Since the couple is not aware of who took the photos, they utilized California’s paparazzi law and filed the complaint under the pretense of ‘unnamed defendants’. This way they will be able to take legal action through subpoenas, on anyone peddling those pictures.

Their attorney Michael J. Kump claims, “Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home.” Thus, “No drones, helicopters, or telephoto lenses can take away that right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.”

Alongside their complaint, the couple issued a statement stating that they are well aware they will be photographed when out and about, but they draw the line at unsolicited pictures of their home.

“Some media outlets have flown drones a mere 20 feet above the house as often as three times a day” and even cut holes in their security fences.

“Some media outlets have flown drones a mere 20 feet above the house as often as three times a day” and even cut holes in their security fences.