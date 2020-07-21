close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
July 21, 2020

Cassie opens up on her weight loss secrets less than 7 months after giving birth

Hollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 21, 2020
Cassie opens up on her weight loss secrets less than 7 months after giving birth

Nearly seven months after Cassie gave birth to a baby girl with her husband Alex Fine, she posted a candid post-pregnancy weight loss reveal that has left fans gushing.

Cassie went on to say, "I didn't rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months.”

However, she has never been too hard on herself when it comes to losing the baby weight, "I stopped putting so much pressure on myself and with less stress and healthier habits this is me today 7 months postpartum. Feeling really good, I'm healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!"

View this post on Instagram

@whatwaistofficial

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on


Latest News

More From Hollywood