Cassie opens up on her weight loss secrets less than 7 months after giving birth

Nearly seven months after Cassie gave birth to a baby girl with her husband Alex Fine, she posted a candid post-pregnancy weight loss reveal that has left fans gushing.



Cassie went on to say, "I didn't rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months.”

However, she has never been too hard on herself when it comes to losing the baby weight, "I stopped putting so much pressure on myself and with less stress and healthier habits this is me today 7 months postpartum. Feeling really good, I'm healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!"



