Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had affairs with Leonardo DiCaprio, Channing Tatum

Johnny Depp has come forth alleging ex-wife Amber Heard of having affairs with “pumpkin-head” Leonardo DiCaprio and “potato-head” Channing Tatum on Monday.

The actor would use these nicknames to “taunt” the actress, the court heard was told.

According to Heard, the “very jealous” actor considered nearly all of her male co-stars a “sexual threat” in a statement filed as part of his explosive libel case in London.

“He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelli Garner,” she said.

The Aquaman actress also claimed that Depp went on to accuse her of cheating on him with DiCaprio as well, whom she had auditioned with for a role.

“He would taunt me about it — especially when he was drunk or high — and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” she said in the statement.

“For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ [Magic Mike XXL co-star] Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess.’”

“He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it — when I really hadn’t,” Heard said in her testimony.

Depp also “demanded” to know about steamy scenes in films and often made a fuss “about how people can watch me get f–ed on camera,” she claimed.

“He would even get himself copies of the scripts I was looking at, without asking me, to review them for himself,” Heard said.

“His rules got tighter every year we were together about what nudity or scenes were acceptable, wanting descriptions of every detail, every aspect of scenes and how they were covered, placing increasing restrictions on what I could and couldn’t do.”

The actress said she then started to turn down roles and started making concessions in her fee.

“I found myself making concessions and turning down work,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

In the written statement, Heard also accused her ex-husband of subjecting her to physical abuse as well as “extremely controlling and intimidating behaviour.”