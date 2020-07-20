Haroon recalls how the stars aligned for him to shoot 'Mehbooba' in Egypt

One of Pakistan's revered singers, Haroon Rashid took fans on a trip down memory lane with a glimpse at one of his most iconic tracks, Mehbooba and the story behind its music video.

Turning to Instagram, the Dil Se crooner, 47, harked back to the time he shot the music video of the song by the Great Pyramids of Giza, all the way in Cario, Egypt.

“Who remembers this one? When I recorded this song I though wow I would love to shoot the video by the Pyramids,” he began.

He further revealed that despite his strong desire of filming the video next to one of the Wonders of the Ancient World, thing didn’t roll out as planned.

“I randomly found a production company online in Cairo, immediately booked my ticket and just got on a plane and flew out there for 3 days.”

“In the end they told me I couldn’t afford to shoot by the pyramids and it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars; and that I should just shoot the video in Pakistan on a fake Egypt set. I was really devastated,” he recalled.



However, the singer seemed to have been in luck.

“The day I was leaving they asked me to play them the song. When they heard it they LOVED it. The lady producer said I love this song so much I will make it happen no matter. She called in a favour from her best friend who was married to the owner of the local Cairo production company that worked on the film Lawrence of Arabia,” he wrote.

“I came back a couple of weeks later with the Pakistani film crew. Including directors Ahsen Rahim and Amena Khan. There were so many things that could have gone wrong but the stars aligned and this music video went on to be one of my solo biggest hits,” he said signing off.