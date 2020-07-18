‘Ertugrul’ lead actor Engin Altan Duzyatan looks super cool in latest photo

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role of Ertugrul in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked super cool in his latest photo.



Altan turned to Instagram and shared his dazzling photo sporting sunglasses, baseball cap and a casual outfit.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



The actor’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also showered love on the photo.

Altan aka Ertugrul has become a household name in Pakistan after his outstanding performance in the historic drama series, being aired in Urdu language on the directives of the prime minister.

The actor usually spends his weekend with family and recently, he shared adorable photos and videos with his son four-year-old Emir Aras Duzyatan enjoying kitesurfing during a day out with family.



