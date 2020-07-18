close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 18, 2020

Video: Humayun Saeed’s ‘bhangra’ dance in the rain breaks the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 18, 2020

Video: Humayun Saeed’s ‘bhangra’ dance in rain breaks the internet

Traditional ‘bhangra’ dance of Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed during the rain in Karachi has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of his fans.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Twitter and shared short clip of him enjoying a rainy day in a park.

In the video, Humayun Saeed could also be seen performing the ‘bhangra' dance.

He captioned it, “Happy that it's FINALLY raining.”

The video has taken the internet by storm shortly after the actor posted it on social media.

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid also commented on the endearing post and wrote, “Blessings of the ALMIGHTY #Lovekhirain #misskhirain .#timeformangoes.”

Karachi on Friday received second spell of monsoon rain, turning the weather pleasant in the port city.

Latest News

More From Entertainment