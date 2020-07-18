Video: Humayun Saeed’s ‘bhangra’ dance in the rain breaks the internet

Video: Humayun Saeed’s ‘bhangra’ dance in rain breaks the internet

Traditional ‘bhangra’ dance of Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed during the rain in Karachi has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of his fans.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Twitter and shared short clip of him enjoying a rainy day in a park.

In the video, Humayun Saeed could also be seen performing the ‘bhangra' dance.

He captioned it, “Happy that it's FINALLY raining.”

The video has taken the internet by storm shortly after the actor posted it on social media.

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid also commented on the endearing post and wrote, “Blessings of the ALMIGHTY #Lovekhirain #misskhirain .#timeformangoes.”

Karachi on Friday received second spell of monsoon rain, turning the weather pleasant in the port city.