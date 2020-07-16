Hailey Bieber apologises to woman who called her out over rude behaviour

Hailey Bieber, on Thursday, revealed that she has apologised to a former restaurant hostess who recently called meeting the 23-year-old model a poor experience.

A few days ago, hostess Julia Carolan took to TikTok to rate celebrities who she previously met while working as a hostess "in a fancy Manhattan restaurant."

In her video, Julia gave Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid a rating of "10/10" and said they were "so nice" and were "super polite and friendly with staff," which as Julia noted, "is rare for celebrities."



She proceeded by giving a rating of "4/10" to Cameron Dallas, after which she shed light on her interaction with Hailey.

"This is gonna be controversial," Julia began. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

Hailey took this in her stride, and in response, took to TikTok to offer Julia a sincere apology.

"Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," Hailey wrote in the comments of Julia's video. "That's not ever my intention!"

In another comment, Hailey told Julia, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad [you] called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person. [sic]"

This made Julia elated, who replied to the supermodel stating, "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen [crown emoji] thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

Julia also noted in the caption of her TikTok video that 'These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt.'