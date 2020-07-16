Kelly Rowland reveals her thoughts on being constantly compared to Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland's friendship with Beyoncé is one with many ups and downs. Kelly recently claimed to have felt overshadowed because of Beyoncé success. To make matters worse, she has always been compared to Beyoncé day in and day out.

Kelly touched upon her experiences being overshadowed due of Beyoncé’s overwhelming talent while conversing with Chris Sebastian regarding the same.

During an episode at Star-Star at Mentoring Sebastian admitted he feels overshadowed because of his brother’s success and in an effort to comfort him Kelly touched upon her own experiences, saying, “I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé? I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways.”

She added, I would be lying if I said ‘No, it’s never bothered me.’ That’s bull. There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, decade that it was like the elephant in the room, the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

