close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Khalid Hameed Farooqi
July 14, 2020

Human rights, ties with Pakistan, China on upcoming EU-India Summit's agenda

World

Khalid Hameed Farooqi
Tue, Jul 14, 2020
Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, respectively, would participate in 15th EU-India Summit, while New Delhi would be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AFP/Files

BRUSSELS: Human rights and India's relations with two of its neighbours, Pakistan and China, as well as better relations for peace and elimination of border tensions for normalcy, are on the agenda of the upcoming 15th EU-India Summit.

It also includes a discussion on the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations. However, there is no mention of a free-trade agreement between the European Union and India on the Summit's agenda.

The meeting, scheduled for July 15, would be held via video conference.

Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, respectively, would participate in 15th EU-India Summit, while New Delhi would be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conference would also talk about global, regional, and other bilateral issues.

Latest News

More From World