Ayeza Khan makes daughter Hoorain’s fifth birthday ‘magical’

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan made her daughter Hoorain's birthday ‘magical’ on Tuesday as she turned five.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared a Boomerang video where she could be seen preparing for the celebration.

She wrote, “Hoorain’s 5th Birthday preparations.... #mummyjob.”

Sharing another endearing post, Ayeza Khan said, “Making another Birthday Magical for her.”



The actress also thanked everyone for their sweet birthday wishes, saying “Thank you for the lovely wishes everyone #Hoorainturns5 #mashAllah.”



She also shared Hoorain’s photos and videos with Danish Taimoor and Rayan Taimoor on her Instagram Story.



On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh alongside Danish Taimoor.