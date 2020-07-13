Katie Price shares loved up snaps with new beau Carl Woods, calls him 'boss'

Katie Price spent Saturday night with her new boyfriend Carl Woods, calling the former 'Love Island' star 'the boss'.



The former glamour model shared three loved up snaps with her Essex car salesman boyfriend snuggled up on the sofa.

The 41-year-old In one of the images the pair are pouting into the camera, and in another shot is seen closer to Carl.

The mum-of-five also shared with fans a hint as to who seems to wear the trousers in the relationship by captioning the photos: "Date night with the Boss @carljwoods".





Excited fans were quick to comment on the photos. One wrote: 'You look very happy together. I am delighted for you. You deserve it.'

Another added: 'You deserve all the love & happiness gurrrl, great looking couple dream team'.