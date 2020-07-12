Rebel Wilson spills the beans on her diet and weight loss secrets

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey has taken the internet by storm and with the six-month mark inching closer, she revealed some of her long held, ‘dirty’ secrets to loosing over 18 kgs.

According to a report by Mirror.UK , Rebel Wilson has been incorporating a mixture of dedicated circuits within her daily schedule.

With COVID-19 hampering her chances of making it to a gym, Rebel has been relying on basic exercises to keep her heart rate up.

Over on her Instagram, Rebel began by saying, “Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health,'" she declared on Instagram, "So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!"



She also went into great detail regarding her plan, "I’ll be honest with you guys—with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s (165 lbs) and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs—but I’m working hard x. [sic]”

