Film version of BBC crime drama 'Luther' is close to happening, says Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba was recently asked about the possibility of BBC crime drama "Luther" coming to the big screen.

Speaking to Sky News via a Zoom call, the actor said although there is not a real formal plan for "Luther" at the moment , "I've made it very clear that I'd like to see "Luther" come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

It is not the first time Idris Elba has talked about the Luther film.

In a 2018 interview with LADbible, he said, "For me it would be nice to take "Luther" up a scale. Make the storyline bigger, make it slightly more international."

Answering a question as to how the show would manage to tell a story in a 90-minute film, he said, "I think if we can figure out the formula to keep an audience captivated for an hour and a half, on a movie, I think "Luther" has definitely got the attributes to make that happen."