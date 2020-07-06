Jeffree Star seems ‘un-cancelable’ while Shane Dawson is dragged through the mud

Ever since Shane Dawson landed in the middle of controversy, all of his fellow YouTuber friends have flocked to his aid except for makeup guru Jeffree Star.



Many fans have noted how even after incurring the hate of the entire beauty fan base, Jeffree continues to get away from bad press unscathed and even remains ‘un-cancelable’ amid it all.

Many speculate that the reason for this biased view of YouTube influencers is because of how the audience views them.

Esme Rice, the director of marketing at Tailify spoke to Insider and claimed that some are just better at handling criticism as compared to others.

She was quoted saying, "I believe some influencers are held to different standards. And often this is a reflection of how they are originally portrayed."