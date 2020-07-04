close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic surprises fans with Urdu language Instagram post

Sat, Jul 04, 2020

Esra Bilgic, who plays Halime Sultan in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Saturday hinted that she is all set to work for Pakistani brands.

She has amassed millions of fans in Pakistan where her drama is being aired by state-run PTV channel in Urdu dubbing.

In a recent interview with a Pakistani publication, Esra revealed that she would soon be working for popular Pakistani brands.

Her fans were surprised to see an Urdu language message on her Instagram stories on Saturday which suggested that she is all set to collaborate with Pakistani brands.

Below is her statement:


