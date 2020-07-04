Prince William can't become King before Prince Charles despite public calls

Calls for Prince William to become the King before his father Prince Charles were reportedly turned down by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to royal expert Victoria Arbiter many in the United Kingdom are longing to see the Duke of Cambridge become the next King before Prince Charles after the abdication of Her Majesty.

Speaking on Channel 5’s documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True, Arbiter said: "It would be shocking to skip Prince Charles, I think that's more driven by William's youth."

Simon Vigar, a correspondent to Channel 5 however, claimed that despite being in-demand, the monarch would never allow that to happen.

"The Queen doesn't believe in breaking the rules, she does not want Charles to step aside when she passes. William doesn't want that to happen,” he said.

"He will be William the 5th one day and she will be Queen Catherine, and I honestly think what you see is what you get. They're not fakes,” he added.

William’s youth, charisma and his modernization of the monarchy make him one of the most popular and admired members of the British royal family.