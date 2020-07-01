Heart-wrenching picture of Kashmiri boy reflects barbarity of Indian forces

A heart-wrenching picture of a young Kashmiri boy crying on the body of his grandfather, who was mercilessly gunned downed by the Indian forces in Sopore district, has gone viral on social media drawing flak from the internet users.



The Indian occupation forces and Indian media, as usual, were quick to blame the Kashmiri fighters responsible for the tragic incident but their lies were exposed when the pictures confirmed the presence of Indian soldiers on the scene.

Bashir Ahmed had gone out of the house to buy groceries when he was caught in the cross-fire in Kashmir’s Sopore district. However, the relatives of the deceased said, Ahmed was taken out of his car and pumped with bullets by the Indian soldiers.

The three-year-old boy was later shown sitting on top of his motionless grandfather. Another video, widely shared on social media, showed the boy sitting in the back of a police van and later being led away from the scene.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian forces martyred 54 Kashmiris including two young boys in June.

The data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service said the killing left two women widowed and five children orphaned.

It added, during the period, at least 29 persons were injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.