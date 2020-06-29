close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2020

Katy Perry reveals she wanted to die after split from Orlando Bloom

After her brief split with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, singer Katy Perry was left devastated and considered committing suicide.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, said in an interview with radio station SiriusXM CBC that she was rendered "broken in half" by fame and a drive for success.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic.

"I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be," she said.

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Orlando first made their relationship public in 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival.

