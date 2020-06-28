Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saved from rebranding mess after winning Archewell case

The name of Harry, Meghan's new non-profit venture Archewell had been facing quite some setbacks

After finding themselves entwined within court cases, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally received some good news.

The name of their new non-profit venture Archewell had been facing quite some setbacks but that challenge seems to be behind them now.

The couple’s charity had been opposed by Scott Kantro, New York healthcare bigwig’s rival charity looking to trademark the name Archecares.

While the Sussex pair could have faced humiliation of having to change the name after official announcements, the two were saved despite Kantro having filed for the name before the former royals.

Kantro’s application was declared null after he failed to timely respond to court’s request for additional information.

According to an insider cited by the Daily Mail, “The name is a huge deal for Harry and Meghan. It would have been humiliating if they had to go back to the drawing board and come up with something different after announcing the name to the world.”

While Harry and Meghan had initially planned on calling the charity Sussex Royal, they were barred from using the title as they no longer can avail the royal status.