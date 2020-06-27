Selena Gomez looks chic in off-the-shoulder sweater as she steps out with pals

Selena Gomez is one of several celebrities who have been out of the paparazzi's lens throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But on Wednesday, the singer was photographed hanging with friends.

The 27-year-old singer looked casual and chic as she showed off her décolletage in an off-the-shoulder blouse and distressed denim. She wore her hair, now very long, down.



Selena seemed to not wear a stitch of makeup, with her pout in its natural pink and her face looking untouched.



Gomez has been appeared first time out this summer. She was last seen in mid-May, dressed casually in an oversized gray top, white print pants, and a mask while on a walk.

Photos of the 'Rare' singer come hours after the singer released her "Past Life" remix with Trevor Daniel. Before it came out, Gomez spoke with Daniel about why the song resonated with her. "When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have," she said.

She will make her debut as the executive producer of a feature film when The Broken Hearts Gallery is released on July 11.