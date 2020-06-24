Turkish state television waived royalties for 'Ertugrul Ghazi'

Turkish state television waived royalties for "Dirilis:Ertugrul" , which Pakistan Television is airing with Urdu dubbing, according to Reuters news agency.



PTV Managing Director Aamer Manzoor told Reuters that no television show has been able to stir Pakistan the way Ertugrul Gazi has.

“People feel that it is the Turkish play of Game of Thrones,” Mazoor told Reuters.

More than 58 million people viewed the first episode on PTV’s YouTube channel in two months, and the entire show has had more than 250 million views, he said.



