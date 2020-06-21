Meghan Markle vows to conquer systemic racism in US led protests

With protests against injustice and racism spreading across the country like wildfire, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have totally immersed themselves within the cause.

According to a source close to the Daily Mail, Meghan believes her "gnawing urgency to uproot from England" was the hand of fate and with her move behind her, wishes to use her voice to create change.

The former Duchess is also considering a dive into the world of politics so she may make a difference from within the system within.

The source was quoted saying, "Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution," the source said. "Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn’t ruled out a career in politics."

That is not to say Meghan has not already begun her work into changing the status quo, during her speech with students at Immaculate Heart High in Los Angeles, She claimed, “As we’ve all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of L.A. has been absolutely devastating.”

“And I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or it would get picked apart, and I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered. And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”