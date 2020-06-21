Whitney Cummings breaks silence on Chris D'Elia's sexual assault allegations

Whitney Cummings finally came forth addressing sexual assault allegations levelled against friend and former costar Chris D'Elia.

Turning to Twitter on Saturday, the actress expressed her rage stating, "It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned."

"This is a pattern of predatory behavior," added Cummings, who costarred with D’Elia, 40, in the NBC sitcom Whitney from 2011 to 2013. "This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent."

She added, "Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult."

Cummings made her statement the same day that Los Angeles Times reported five girls recounting their experience of assualt with the comedian.

“Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically molested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age,” said 16-year-old Simone Rossi.

“For the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f**k chris d’elia,"she tweeted posting a series of messages sent to her by Chris D'Elia.