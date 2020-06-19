Vanessa Bryant working to pass the helicopter safety bill after Kobe Bryant’s death

Vanessa Bryant has currently been focusing her efforts on making congress agree to improve existing helicopter safety requirements in memory of her late husband and daughter.

The Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act was presented to lawmakers last Thursday according to a report by CNN.

The bill demands for all helicopters carrying more than six people on board to be equipped with a flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, Terrain awareness, as well as warning system.

According to a statement by CNN, Vanessa claims, "I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country. I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation."

"I believe that these safety measures will save many lives. As passengers traveling on aircrafts we assume that proper safety measures are in order to prevent accidents from happening before we fly," she told CNN in the statement. "It's unfortunate that this is not the case and aircraft companies must do their part to protect lives."