Meghan Markle's 'rift' with royal family ensued right after wedding with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family began right after her wedding with Prince Harry, according to Lady Colin Campbell's latest tome, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.

"I knew the tremendous amount of hope the Royal Family invested in Meghan being a success,” Campbell, 70, revealed to The Daily Star.

“Hundreds of millions of people of colour were rooting for Meghan, I was rooting for Meghan, being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan’s success. Virtually everybody I know, including my Royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success. But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be.”



As revealed by Lady Campbell, Meghan did something that allegedly “astonished” an attendee with “impeccable palace connections" during a royal event wherein Prince Charles' 70th birthday as well as his charity was being commemorated.

“I can’t repeat it exactly, it’s in the book, but what I can say is, something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace…we were all absolutely gobsmacked and astonished, we all thought this doesn’t bode well," she explained.

Meanwhile, reports that surfaced recently revealed that Meghan and Harry had discussed Megxit before their wedding.

According to Dr. Jane Goodall, Prince Harry told her one year before Megxit that he and Meghan didn’t want to raise Archie in a traditionally royal household.

“I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.'” Goodall shared. “Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.'”