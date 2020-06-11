Queen Elizabeth makes first public video call to mark Carers Week

Queen Elizabeth has lauded the services of unpaid caregivers in her first public video call.

The video of the 94-year-old Queen was released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Her daughter, Princess Anne, was also seen in the video in which the Queen praised the caregivers who told her about their backgrounds and their own personal experiences.

Speaking to carers, the Queen said, “Interesting listening to all your tales and stories. I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already. I am very glad to have been able to join you today."

The Royal Family official Instagram shared the video with the caption:

"To mark Carers Week 2020 The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @Carers.Trust to find out more about the challenges they face.

"The Princess Royal has been President of The Carers Trust since it was launched in 2011."



