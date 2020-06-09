Noaman Sami sends love to Alizeh Shah on her 20th birthday

Pakistani actor Noaman Sami extended love and prayers to his best friend Alizeh Shah on her 20th birthday.



The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Alizeh Shah and penned down a sweet birthday note for her.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the universe, May the guardian angels watch you all the time and sadness not know you, May joy and greatness surround you always and above all, may God bless you today and always. You have all my prayers I love you and I will always be there for you @alizehshahofficial.”

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress was awestruck by the post and reposted the same photo on her profile, writing, “Words cannot express how much happiness these beautiful birthday wishes brought to me I loved it!!! & I Love You!!! thankyou so much @noamansami for everything you've done.”



“It's such a blessing to have such a caring & kind person in my life.”



Alizeh and Noaman have been the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019, and the couple has stressed on each other's importance in their lives a number of times.