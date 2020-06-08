James Cameron starts filming 'Avatar' sequel in New Zealand

Director James Cameron has started filming much anticipated "Avatar " sequel in New Zealand after the country lifted the coronavirus lockdown.

New Zealand’s borders remain closed to foreigners but the government gave special permission for the 55 crew members working on the “Avatar” sequel to jet in on a chartered plane.

The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Zealand as it begins to open up after successfully containing the novel coronavirus and looks to its film industry to give its battered economy a boost.



Avatar producer Jon Landau posted a picture of himself and director Cameron after landing last week and said they would self-isolate for 14 days in line with government rules.



“Your country has become a leader in how to deal with something like this, and I think films will want to come,” Landau told Radio New Zealand in an interview, referring to the coronavirus campaign.