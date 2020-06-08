Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler get stuck in Twitter's love triangle

Hollywood’s leading ladies, Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore found themselves ensnared in a rather heated Twitter debate about their costar Adam Sandler.

The debate started when some fans suggested that the Friends star’s on-screen pairing with Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery had been one of the best.

However, fans of 50 First Dates soon jumped into the debate to bring in Drew Barrymore to the equation, making her one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

“Wait is Drew Barrymore trending because someone said that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are a better duo???? THE AUDACITY. This pair is OG,” said one fan.

“Adam Sandler did not do 50 First Dates to be disrespected like this,” another chimed in. “Adam Sandler is best with drew barrymore everyone knows this,” commented a third.

Earlier, Jennifer and Adam had opened up during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel about their friendship that has stood the test of time.

The two met way before they shared screens with each other in 2011-released Just Go With It and 2019’s Murder Mystery.

Speaking about their friendship, the Friends star joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that their first meeting was when “[they] were like 14.”

They had bonded over pickles at Jerry’s Deli while Aniston was dating one of Sandler’s pals. "She crunched too loud,” said the 50 First Dates actor about his costar last year while talking to E! News’ Will Marfuggi.

Sandler also confessed that he could have never imagined the two friends rising to the top in Hollywood as most sought-after entertainers.

"I knew I was going to be friends with her. I didn't know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn't know that, we were young and we didn't have jobs quite then,” he recalled.

Aniston, on the other hand, knew that they’d draw towards each other: "He's such a mensch and you just love each other, he takes you in, and I'm very much the same way and then you become family. It's like second nature."

"And Jen has a family of friends and I have a family of friends, and we all hang,” chimed in Sandler.