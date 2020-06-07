Lea Michele has been crying over her stained reputation and abuse claims

Lea Michele’s social repute went down the drain when former costars stepped forth to expose her demeaning and abusive behavior.

And despite her apology, the stained image is nowhere near getting cleared which is why the Glee star has been busy trying to make amends while also shedding tears.

A friend of the actor came forth defending the star and claiming that while she may have problems regarding her behavior, she is in no way racist, sexist or transphobic.

“She’s had a real wake-up call. It’s never easy to hear people speak about you this way. It’s a total shock. Lea was a [expletive] to a lot of people who are now taking the opportunity to come forward,” they said.

“She may not be the nicest person, but she’s not racist, sexist or transphobic. I would say she has behavioral issues that she’s dealing with.”

“She is listening, she hears what everyone says and wants to apologize. This is her past and she wants to handle things responsibly,” the friend added.

Another friend revealed to The Post how Michele, who is seven-months pregnant, is holding up about the sudden turn of events: “She’s emotional and I know there have been tears. It’s a lot of stress. Sets are volatile places, but there’s no excuses for her behavior and she knows that.”



The social media upheaval began against her when her former costar from Glee, African-American actor Samantha Ware questioned the sincerity of her tweet in support of Black Lives Matter.

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘[expletive] in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” Ware had said in a tweet.