Lea Michele voices out against unfounded racism claims and slander. Photo: Buisness Insider

Lea Michele, former Glee star has recently come under fire, after many social media users began claiming that they were racially objectified to unfair treatment at her hand.

However, the slander did not end there, many began calling out brands for continuing partnerships with her, despite her alleged racial streak. One such brand which ended their partnership with her, “effective immediately” was HelloFresh, a meal delivery service.

Many came out against her, guns blazing with a number of accusations. Some claimed that they had experienced racism at the hands of the Glee star back in the day.



With such heinous accusations thrown her way, the actress has shot back with an Instagram post, claiming she 'does not remember' such behavior and simply hopes to learn and do “better in the future from this experience.”





