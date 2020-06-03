Ryan Wilder to replace Kate Kane as Batwoman lead character

A new character is being introduced by CW's show to replace Kate Kane as Batwoman.

The move comes after Ruby Rose announced to quit the series last month.

According to Deadline, the show runners are introducing the new lead character named Ryan Wilder who will replace Kate Kane as the superhero.



The report said Ryan, a former drug-runner, will be her mid to late 20s living in a van.

It was not immediately clear whether Ryan is pseudonym for an existing DC character or a new character.

Deadline obtained a copy of the show's casting which describes Ryan as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed unlike Kate Kane.

Last month, Rose said she was leaving The CW series. “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know,” she said.

The report further said Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, Orange Is the New Black’s Samira Wiley and The Magicians’ Jade Tailor are currently rumoured to be in the running for the new Batwoman .