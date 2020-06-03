‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic shows solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic shows solidarity towards ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic of Ertugrul fame has expressed her solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement that has intensified following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, US.



The Ertugrul Ghazi actress turned to Instagram to share a viral video of an African American girl protesting for her rights and killing of her three brothers.

In the viral video, the girl could be heard saying, “I’m tired of being peaceful. I have lost three brothers to this, sir. Three, this is not alright. I’m hurt. You don’t see my eyes? I’m hurt. My people out here, hurt. I’m tired of this. I’m not scared to die.”

Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead of role of Halime Sultan, the wife of Ertugrul has won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans with her outstanding performance in Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.