Jay-Z buys full-page ads across US in remembrance of George Floyd

Popular singer Jay-Z, and his team Roc Nation, have taken out full-page ads in multiple newspapers across the US, to display tributes to George Floyd.

The ad, shared on Roc Nation's official Instagram profile, features a passage from Martin Luther King Jr's 1965 address that he delivered in Selma, Alabama.

“Deep down in our nonviolent creed is the conviction — that there are some things so dear, something so precious, some things so eternally true, that they’re worth dying for,” the quote reads.

"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right,” it continues. “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true. So we’re going to stand up amid horses. We’re going to stand up right here, amid the billy-clubs. We’re going to stand up right here amid police dogs, if they have them. We’re going to stand up amid tear gas!"

“We’re going to stand amid anything they can muster up, letting the world know that we are determined to be free,” it adds.

The letter, signed by Jay-Z, also features representations of several advocacy organizations such as the The Innocence Project, Until Freedom and the Women’s Global Initiative, and signatures of Floyd's attorneys.

The ad was printed in major newspapers such as the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Philadelphia Enquirer on Tuesday, with more ads to come in Wednesday's edition, according to CNN.