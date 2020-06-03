Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, others join 'Black Lives Matter' movement

International celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Vin Diesel, Oprah Winfrey and others have joined 'Black Lives Matter' movement to seek justice for George Floyd.



The stars have come out in support of the protests against George Floyd's death. They have taken part in the Black Lives Matter movement to express solidarity with the same.



The death of George Floyd under police custody in the broad daylight has created public outcry all over the world. People have been protesting against the police brutality, racial discrimination that led to the loss of lives like that of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many other victims.

Renowned singers like Taylor Swift and Rihanna have extended their support towards the movement. The latter writes, “We are not staying silent and we are not standing by. The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday.”



Many well-known celebs have taken part in what has now been called the Black Lives Matter movement. This includes sharing a plain black image on social media along with the captions #BlackLivesMatter and #BlackoutTuesday.

