Machine Gun Kelly joins protest in Los Angeles against killing of George Floyd

US singer Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly joined the Black Lives Matter movement and protest held in Los Angeles against the killing of George Floyd and shared pictures on social media.



The Bad Things singer turned to Instagram and shared his pictures with caption ‘Justice Soon”.

In the photos, Machine Gun Kelly could be seen holding placard inscribed with slogan ‘Silence is betrayal.”

The brutal killing African American George Floyd in Minnesota last week has sparked protests.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Kyle Jenner and others have also expressed their anger on social media.

Earlier, Machine Gun Kelly took to microblogging site Twitter and said “i’m ashamed someone who looks like me could treat another human like this, but they been doing it since the beginning of time. our generation has be the one’s to stop it. my loyalty’s with the people.”



