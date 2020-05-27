Gigi Hadid wants 'all racist ignorant monsters' behind bars

Reacting to the death in police custody of a black man, supermodel Gigi Hadid has said that " things" will start changing if all the "racist ignorant monsters" are put behind bars.

She was commenting on a new a report that said that four Minneapolis police officers had been fired after video showed a white officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd who later died in custody.

Taking to Twitter Gigi Hadid wrote, "And now they should be prosecuted. This happens way too often, and seems only when caught on camera are MURDERERS even getting fired ... unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist ignorant monsters have to face the consequences- behind bars."



