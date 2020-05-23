Meghan Markle turned backyard into magical place where she, Prince Harry 'fell in love'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set a unique precedent for each other wherein they exchange extremely romantic gifts on their wedding anniversary.

The couple that just rang in their second wedding anniversary "always give each other incredibly romantic gifts," a source revealed to PEOPLE. While Meghan gave Harry a hand-made card, the Duke presented her with a stunning ring and a bouquet of flowers.

The tradition was followed last year as well, except with an extra special gesture by Meghan, wherein she turned her backyard into the magical place where she and Harry fell in love.

"Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard," the source said.

"It's a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love," it added.



Prince Harry revealed in their 2017 engagement interview that they headed to Africa together after just two dates in London after meeting in the summer of 2016.

"And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," he said. "And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

Talking about their recent anniversary, another insider shared, ""hey love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts. The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him."

The source continued, "This year, they both gave each other gifts based on 'cotton.' Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another."